Turn up the sound! The best assignment in the U.S. Army. Eighth Army is lethal and stands ready to defend two homelands. On the Korean peninsula since 1950, always ready to fight tonight. Katchi Kapshida!
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 00:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|953095
|VIRIN:
|250218-A-CG814-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823448
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Lethal and Ready, by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.