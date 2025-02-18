Eighth Army Lethal and Ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Turn up the sound! The best assignment in the U.S. Army. Eighth Army is lethal and stands ready to defend two homelands. On the Korean peninsula since 1950, always ready to fight tonight. Katchi Kapshida!