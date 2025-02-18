Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Lethal and Ready

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    Turn up the sound! The best assignment in the U.S. Army. Eighth Army is lethal and stands ready to defend two homelands. On the Korean peninsula since 1950, always ready to fight tonight. Katchi Kapshida!

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 00:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953095
    VIRIN: 250218-A-CG814-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823448
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    korea
    Eighth Army

