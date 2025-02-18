353rd Special Operations Wing participates in Rescue Flag 2025

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and members of the Japanese military participated in joint training exercise Rescue Flag Okinawa on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21 - 30, 2025. The exercise was held to strengthen the Japanese-U.S. partnership as well as giving the ability to demonstrate the unique rescue capabilities of the collaboration, and included the U.S.'s Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, and the Japanese's Air and Maritime Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
