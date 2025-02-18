353rd Special Operations Wing participates in Rescue Flag 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and members of the Japanese military participated in joint training exercise Rescue Flag Okinawa on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21 - 30, 2025. The exercise was held to strengthen the Japanese-U.S. partnership as well as giving the ability to demonstrate the unique rescue capabilities of the collaboration, and included the U.S.'s Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, and the Japanese's Air and Maritime Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)