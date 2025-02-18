Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd Special Operations Wing participates in Rescue Flag 2025

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and members of the Japanese military participated in joint training exercise Rescue Flag Okinawa on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21 - 30, 2025. The exercise was held to strengthen the Japanese-U.S. partnership as well as giving the ability to demonstrate the unique rescue capabilities of the collaboration, and included the U.S.'s Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, and the Japanese's Air and Maritime Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 01:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953093
    VIRIN: 250207-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823432
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    JMSDF
    Defense Media Activity
    JASDF
    American Forces Network Pacific

