Camp Hansen hosts Hansen Festival 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting Hansen Festival held at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15-16, 2025. The festival was open to American and Japanese citizens across the island and featured performances from various dance groups, food vendors, carnival rides, fireworks and a musical performance by hip hop group 3OH!3. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)