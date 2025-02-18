Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Hansen hosts Hansen Festival 2025

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting Hansen Festival held at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15-16, 2025. The festival was open to American and Japanese citizens across the island and featured performances from various dance groups, food vendors, carnival rides, fireworks and a musical performance by hip hop group 3OH!3. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953089
    VIRIN: 250221-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823367
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Hansen hosts Hansen Festival 2025, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCCS
    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific

