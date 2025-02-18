U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing load ordnance into an F-35B Lightning II Aircraft in support of exercise Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. CN25 enhances warfighting readiness and interoperability among participating nations, demonstrating our collective ability to deploy airpower and ensure regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 03:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953088
|VIRIN:
|250211-M-JN598-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823341
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines load ordnance during Cope North 25, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
