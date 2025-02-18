Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines load ordnance during Cope North 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing load ordnance into an F-35B Lightning II Aircraft in support of exercise Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. CN25 enhances warfighting readiness and interoperability among participating nations, demonstrating our collective ability to deploy airpower and ensure regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 03:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953088
    VIRIN: 250211-M-JN598-2001
    Filename: DOD_110823341
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines load ordnance during Cope North 25, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies
    1st MAW
    weapons
    MAG12
    prepared
    CopeNorth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download