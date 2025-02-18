Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Hornets fly during Cope North 25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing support flight operations during exercise Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. This exercise aims to further integrate Ally and partner capabilities towards enhancing security and stability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 03:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953086
    VIRIN: 250211-M-JN598-2001
    Filename: DOD_110823320
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

