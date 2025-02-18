U.S. Marine Hornets fly during Cope North 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing support flight operations during exercise Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. This exercise aims to further integrate Ally and partner capabilities towards enhancing security and stability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)