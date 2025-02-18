11th Marine Expeditionary Unit complete water survival training

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19, 2025. Marines conduct water survival training to ensure mission readiness and success in amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|02.19.2025
|02.20.2025 23:49
|B-Roll
|953085
|250219-M-BD441-1001
|DOD_110823319
|00:03:10
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
