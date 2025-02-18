Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit complete water survival training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19, 2025. Marines conduct water survival training to ensure mission readiness and success in amphibious operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 23:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953085
    VIRIN: 250219-M-BD441-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823319
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit complete water survival training, by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dive
    11th MEU
    swim
    Combat Gear
    MCWST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download