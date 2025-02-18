Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Medical Group EMEDS Health Response Team Training

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    Members from the 8th Medical Group (MDG) conducted an Expeditionary Medical Support (EMEDS) Health Response Team (HRT) training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2025. The HRT training focused on mass-casualty scenarios and humanitarian aid in response to crisis situations. During the event, medical Airmen from the 8th MDG worked together in setting up and training in the EMEDS HRT tents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 22:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953082
    VIRIN: 250214-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823264
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th Medical Group
    AFN Kunsan

