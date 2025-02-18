Members from the 8th Medical Group (MDG) conducted an Expeditionary Medical Support (EMEDS) Health Response Team (HRT) training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2025. The HRT training focused on mass-casualty scenarios and humanitarian aid in response to crisis situations. During the event, medical Airmen from the 8th MDG worked together in setting up and training in the EMEDS HRT tents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 22:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|953082
|VIRIN:
|250214-F-DJ879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823264
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Medical Group EMEDS Health Response Team Training, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.