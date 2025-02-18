8th Medical Group EMEDS Health Response Team Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 8th Medical Group (MDG) conducted an Expeditionary Medical Support (EMEDS) Health Response Team (HRT) training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2025. The HRT training focused on mass-casualty scenarios and humanitarian aid in response to crisis situations. During the event, medical Airmen from the 8th MDG worked together in setting up and training in the EMEDS HRT tents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)