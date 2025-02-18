Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region - Full Interview with 7th Air Force Command Chief

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jeremiah Ross, Seventh Air Force command chief, discusses policy changes and updates Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2025. During the interview, CMSgt Ross emphasized the importance of upholding standards along with ensuring the mental well-being of fellow service members during times of change. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 22:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953080
    VIRIN: 250207-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823237
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    This work, Radio Around the Region - Full Interview with 7th Air Force Command Chief, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolfpack
    7th Air Force

