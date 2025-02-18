Radio Around the Region - Full Interview with 7th Air Force Command Chief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jeremiah Ross, Seventh Air Force command chief, discusses policy changes and updates Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2025. During the interview, CMSgt Ross emphasized the importance of upholding standards along with ensuring the mental well-being of fellow service members during times of change. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)