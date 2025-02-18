Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message From Defense Secretary Hegseth to the American Warfighter and the American Taxpayer

    02.20.2025

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shares his priorities of strengthening the military by cutting fiscal fraud, waste and abuse at DOD while also finding ways to refocus the department's budget.

    TAGS

    secdef
    DGOV
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    secdefhegseth

