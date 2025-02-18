The 62d Airlift Wing executes a nine-ship C-17 Globemaster III formation from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the wing's rapid global mobility capabilities, including precise airdrop operations and synchronized departures, highlighting the readiness and skill of aircrew and maintainers in supporting U.S. and allied missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953068
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-SK889-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110823009
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 62d AW showcases Global Airlift Power during nine-ship departure, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.