    62d AW showcases Global Airlift Power during nine-ship departure

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    The 62d Airlift Wing executes a nine-ship C-17 Globemaster III formation from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the wing's rapid global mobility capabilities, including precise airdrop operations and synchronized departures, highlighting the readiness and skill of aircrew and maintainers in supporting U.S. and allied missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953068
    VIRIN: 250220-F-SK889-1002
    Filename: DOD_110823009
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    TAGS

    rapid global mobility
    airdrop operations
    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    62dAirliftWing
    C-17 Globemaster III

