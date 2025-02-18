A message from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to American Warfighter, And The American Tax Payer.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 17:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|953063
|VIRIN:
|250220-D-TT977-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110822954
|Length:
|00:08:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, A Message From Secretary of Defense Hegseth To The American Warfighter, And The American Tax Payer., by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.