    A Message From Secretary of Defense Hegseth To The American Warfighter, And The American Tax Payer.

    WASHINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Chad McNeeley     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    A message from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to American Warfighter, And The American Tax Payer.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 17:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953063
    VIRIN: 250220-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110822954
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, A Message From Secretary of Defense Hegseth To The American Warfighter, And The American Tax Payer., by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    secdefhegseth

