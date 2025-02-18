Exercise Joint Viking 25: LAV Gunnery

U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division conduct live-fire drills with Light Armored Vehicle 25s in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 19, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953062
|VIRIN:
|250219-M-FD141-3348
|Filename:
|DOD_110822953
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
