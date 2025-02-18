Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Joint Viking 25: LAV Gunnery

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division conduct live-fire drills with Light Armored Vehicle 25s in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 19, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953062
    VIRIN: 250219-M-FD141-3348
    Filename: DOD_110822953
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    2d Marine Division; 2d LAR; Norway; Gunnery; Training; Joint Viking

