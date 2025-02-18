Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th BSB, 75th FAB Field Training

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade conducts field training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas Feb. 3, 2025. Soldiers trained in Individual Movement Techniques, team maneuvers, react to contact, and improvised explosive device identification.

    Music provided through Universal Production Music Licensing
    Track Title: Take The Victory Crown
    Composers: David Isaac Feldstein [SESAC] 40%, Lance Morrison [ASCAP] 40%, Marc Ferrari [BMI] 20%
    Publishers: First Digital Music [BMI] 40%, ZFC Music [SESAC] 20%, FCZ Music [SESAC] 40%
    Album: Action Sports 4
    Catalog Number: MSTR333
    Track Number: MSTR333-23
    Labels: MasterSource
    German label code: LC 18626
    ISRC: QM-SMM-21-00146

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 19:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953058
    VIRIN: 250203-A-WX026-3754
    Filename: DOD_110822887
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th BSB, 75th FAB Field Training, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    field training
    Fort Chaffee
    Individual Movement Technique
    individual movement drills
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    team maneuver

