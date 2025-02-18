100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade conducts field training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas Feb. 3, 2025. Soldiers trained in Individual Movement Techniques, team maneuvers, react to contact, and improvised explosive device identification.
Music provided through Universal Production Music Licensing
Track Title: Take The Victory Crown
Composers: David Isaac Feldstein [SESAC] 40%, Lance Morrison [ASCAP] 40%, Marc Ferrari [BMI] 20%
Publishers: First Digital Music [BMI] 40%, ZFC Music [SESAC] 20%, FCZ Music [SESAC] 40%
Album: Action Sports 4
Catalog Number: MSTR333
Track Number: MSTR333-23
Labels: MasterSource
German label code: LC 18626
ISRC: QM-SMM-21-00146
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 19:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953058
|VIRIN:
|250203-A-WX026-3754
|Filename:
|DOD_110822887
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th BSB, 75th FAB Field Training, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.