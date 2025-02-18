AER's CEO message on 2025 Annual Campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2025 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign begins March 1 and goes through June 14 — the Army's 250th birthday! In honor of this moment in history, we are aiming to get 25% of the U.S. Army active-duty force to donate during this year's campaign. Installations across the world will host kick-offs to give their Soldiers opportunities to not only donate, but learn how the Army's official nonprofit can support them, retired Soldiers and Army Families. For more on the annual campaign, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/campaign.