The 2025 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign begins March 1 and goes through June 14 — the Army's 250th birthday! In honor of this moment in history, we are aiming to get 25% of the U.S. Army active-duty force to donate during this year's campaign. Installations across the world will host kick-offs to give their Soldiers opportunities to not only donate, but learn how the Army's official nonprofit can support them, retired Soldiers and Army Families. For more on the annual campaign, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/campaign.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 16:37
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|953051
|VIRIN:
|250101-A-DS387-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_110822795
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AER's CEO message on 2025 Annual Campaign, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.