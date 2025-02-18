Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AER's CEO message on 2025 Annual Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    The 2025 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign begins March 1 and goes through June 14 — the Army's 250th birthday! In honor of this moment in history, we are aiming to get 25% of the U.S. Army active-duty force to donate during this year's campaign. Installations across the world will host kick-offs to give their Soldiers opportunities to not only donate, but learn how the Army's official nonprofit can support them, retired Soldiers and Army Families. For more on the annual campaign, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/campaign.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 16:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 953051
    VIRIN: 250101-A-DS387-1111
    Filename: DOD_110822795
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER's CEO message on 2025 Annual Campaign, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army Emergency Relief #AER #2025 Annual Campaign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download