Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-13th CS Chamber: Before and After

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13th FAR) conduct CS gas chamber training to maintain unit readiness in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 12, 2025. 3-13th FAR is prepared to deploy worldwide to provide Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, counter-fire, and Strategic Integrated Kinetic Effects in support of combined joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953049
    VIRIN: 250212-A-MC970-2002
    PIN: 022002
    Filename: DOD_110822772
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-13th CS Chamber: Before and After, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FtSill
    FieldArtillery
    PhantomWarrior
    ToughAsDiamonds
    75thFA
    FiresStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download