Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13th FAR) conduct CS gas chamber training to maintain unit readiness in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 12, 2025. 3-13th FAR is prepared to deploy worldwide to provide Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, counter-fire, and Strategic Integrated Kinetic Effects in support of combined joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953049
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-MC970-2002
|PIN:
|022002
|Filename:
|DOD_110822772
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-13th CS Chamber: Before and After, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.