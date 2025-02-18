3-13th CS Chamber: Before and After

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13th FAR) conduct CS gas chamber training to maintain unit readiness in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 12, 2025. 3-13th FAR is prepared to deploy worldwide to provide Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, counter-fire, and Strategic Integrated Kinetic Effects in support of combined joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)