    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon fuels in Ketchikan, Alaska

    KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) moors to the pier and fuels at Base Ketchikan in Ketchikan, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2025. The crew was transiting to their homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, after the completion of the cutter's construction in Lockport, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953042
    VIRIN: 250121-G-CY518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110822723
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Alaska
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Ketchikan
    john witherspoon
    Fast Response Cutters FRC

