Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon fuels in Ketchikan, Alaska

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) moors to the pier and fuels at Base Ketchikan in Ketchikan, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2025. The crew was transiting to their homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, after the completion of the cutter's construction in Lockport, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)