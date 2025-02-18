Supply Corps 230th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Supply Corps and the Navy supply community are the backbone of sustainment. We deliver vital material, services and quality of life enhancements to the warfighters around the world to ensure that they, their families, our joint and allied partners are ready. Happy 230th Birthday Navy Supply Corps!