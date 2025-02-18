AMARG Aerial B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., contains about 5,000 retired military aircraft throughout 2,600 acres. Crews at the Boneyard preserve aircraft for possible future use, pull aircraft parts to supply to the field and perform depot-level maintenance and aircraft regeneration in support of Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force video/Andrew Breese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953035
    VIRIN: 250220-N-D0439-4247
    Filename: DOD_110822592
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: US

    maintenance
    Davis Monthan
    regeneration
    boneyard
    309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group
    Tucson Arizona

