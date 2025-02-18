193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense survival class in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2025. Emergency Management Airmen provide CBRNE defense training, which consists of giving a baseline skillset for every Airman to survive in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953033
|VIRIN:
|250201-F-OL842-8050
|Filename:
|DOD_110822583
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd SOW conducts CBRNE training, by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.