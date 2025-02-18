Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW conducts CBRNE training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense survival class in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2025. Emergency Management Airmen provide CBRNE defense training, which consists of giving a baseline skillset for every Airman to survive in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953033
    VIRIN: 250201-F-OL842-8050
    Filename: DOD_110822583
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    CBRN Training

