    Patching Ceremony at Fort Bliss, keeps long-standing historical tradition alive

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    In a symbolic ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, soldiers gather to witness a long-standing custom, the Garrison Patching Ceremony on February 13, 2025.

    Maj. General Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss explains the historic importance in keeping this tradition alive and how unifying military units strengthens the command.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Garrison Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 16:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953031
    VIRIN: 250213-A-PT036-2652
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110822514
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Patching Ceremony at Fort Bliss, keeps long-standing historical tradition alive, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

