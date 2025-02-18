Patching Ceremony at Fort Bliss, keeps long-standing historical tradition alive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a symbolic ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, soldiers gather to witness a long-standing custom, the Garrison Patching Ceremony on February 13, 2025.



Maj. General Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss explains the historic importance in keeping this tradition alive and how unifying military units strengthens the command.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Garrison Public Affairs).