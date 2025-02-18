In a symbolic ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, soldiers gather to witness a long-standing custom, the Garrison Patching Ceremony on February 13, 2025.
Maj. General Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss explains the historic importance in keeping this tradition alive and how unifying military units strengthens the command.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Garrison Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 16:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953031
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-PT036-2652
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110822514
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Patching Ceremony at Fort Bliss, keeps long-standing historical tradition alive, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
