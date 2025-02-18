Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, learn Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) tan belt techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb 18, 2025. The recruits must learn and properly demonstrate the techniques they were taught during MCMAP in order to earn their tan belt, which is a recruit training graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company MCMAP, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Martial Arts
    MAI
    Recruits
    Rifle
    ERR
    LNS

