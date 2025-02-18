Lima Company MCMAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, learn Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) tan belt techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb 18, 2025. The recruits must learn and properly demonstrate the techniques they were taught during MCMAP in order to earn their tan belt, which is a recruit training graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)