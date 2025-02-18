Lima Company MCMAP

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, learn Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) tan belt techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb 18, 2025. The recruits must learn and properly demonstrate the techniques they were taught during MCMAP in order to earn their tan belt, which is a recruit training graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
