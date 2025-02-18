Air National Guard members gain Arctic operational skills

Airmen with 37 Air National Guard wings in 27 states and the Canadian army's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, took part in the Cold Weather Operations Course, at the Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Jan. 27 to Feb. 8, 2025. Students learned Arctic survival skills, moved by foot in subzero temperatures, but shelters made from scratch with materials found in nature, culminating in a in a six-day, five-night field training exercise.The courses provides mission-essential skills to conduct cold weather and Arctic operations around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Logan Grayson, edited by Ross Whitley)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Package
