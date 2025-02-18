Air National Guard members gain Arctic operational skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953028" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen with 37 Air National Guard wings in 27 states and the Canadian army's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, took part in the Cold Weather Operations Course, at the Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Jan. 27 to Feb. 8, 2025. Students learned Arctic survival skills, moved by foot in subzero temperatures, but shelters made from scratch with materials found in nature, culminating in a in a six-day, five-night field training exercise.The courses provides mission-essential skills to conduct cold weather and Arctic operations around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Logan Grayson, edited by Ross Whitley)