Hosting this episode of the Peggy Podcast are Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter and the new incoming 14th State Command Chief of the New Hampshire National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Cho, both of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire,. The Chiefs teamed up to discuss the previous drill in February, what's coming up for this March drill weekend, 157th Airmen of the Quarter Winners, Changes to Standards, Best Warrior Competition, a Drill Competition, May Exercises, and more.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953027
|VIRIN:
|250220-Z-WI936-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110822475
|Length:
|00:12:41
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Peggy Podcast Ep. 22, by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.