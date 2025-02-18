Peggy Podcast Ep. 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hosting this episode of the Peggy Podcast are Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter and the new incoming 14th State Command Chief of the New Hampshire National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Cho, both of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire,. The Chiefs teamed up to discuss the previous drill in February, what's coming up for this March drill weekend, 157th Airmen of the Quarter Winners, Changes to Standards, Best Warrior Competition, a Drill Competition, May Exercises, and more.