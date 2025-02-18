Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peggy Podcast Ep. 22

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Hosting this episode of the Peggy Podcast are Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter and the new incoming 14th State Command Chief of the New Hampshire National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Bernard Cho, both of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire,. The Chiefs teamed up to discuss the previous drill in February, what's coming up for this March drill weekend, 157th Airmen of the Quarter Winners, Changes to Standards, Best Warrior Competition, a Drill Competition, May Exercises, and more.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 14:41
