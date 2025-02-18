The #FlyingFriday video showcases the strength and precision of VFA-211, the Fighting Checkmates, highlighting their aerial maneuvers, carrier operations, and squadron life. With high-energy visuals, dynamic editing, and an engaging soundtrack, the video captures the skill and teamwork of the pilots and crew. From powerful takeoffs to in-flight formations, it provides an inside look at the dedication and excellence that define VFA-211.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 12:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953020
|VIRIN:
|240912-D-NG136-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110822382
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, #FlyingFriday VFA-211, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
