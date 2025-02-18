Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stratofortress soars over USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses fly in formation and integrate with U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers over the U.S. Central command area of responsibility, Feb. 20, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions enhance operational readiness for the U.S.'s strategic bomber fleet through regular and routine interactions with global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953015
    VIRIN: 250220-F-HP405-7001
    Filename: DOD_110822300
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stratofortress soars over USCENTCOM, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    B-52 Stratofortress
    BTF

