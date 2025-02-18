Stratofortress soars over USCENTCOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses fly in formation and integrate with U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers over the U.S. Central command area of responsibility, Feb. 20, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions enhance operational readiness for the U.S.'s strategic bomber fleet through regular and routine interactions with global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)