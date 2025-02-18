SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Strength through Bamboo Eagle, A New Era of Pilot Testing, and AETC launches new flying risk app.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953013" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Bamboo Eagle 25-1 kicks off focusing on ACE with joint and allied forces, the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School collaborates with Stanford University for AI driven systems that will define future warfighting capabilities, and AETC deploys a ground-breaking app to retool how aircrews assess risk prior to every flight.