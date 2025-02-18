Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Strength through Bamboo Eagle, A New Era of Pilot Testing, and AETC launches new flying risk app.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Bamboo Eagle 25-1 kicks off focusing on ACE with joint and allied forces, the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School collaborates with Stanford University for AI driven systems that will define future warfighting capabilities, and AETC deploys a ground-breaking app to retool how aircrews assess risk prior to every flight.

    Location: US

