The NE MARSG is an Army Reserve unit that operates on Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, New York. It provides medical support and training for Army Reserve medical professionals. They are here on Fort Dix on TAC 03A conducting a soldier’s competition. The images show the competitors that are conducting a Combat Lifesaver on ground in a simulated battle-ground exercise leading to a MEDEVAC lift. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953011
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-IE493-7669
|Filename:
|DOD_110822263
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JB MDL – NE MARSG – TAC 03A Fort Dix – 20 February 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.