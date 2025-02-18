Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – NE MARSG – TAC 03A Fort Dix – 20 February 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The NE MARSG is an Army Reserve unit that operates on Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, New York. It provides medical support and training for Army Reserve medical professionals. They are here on Fort Dix on TAC 03A conducting a soldier’s competition. The images show the competitors that are conducting a Combat Lifesaver on ground in a simulated battle-ground exercise leading to a MEDEVAC lift. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953010
    VIRIN: 250220-A-IE493-9362
    Filename: DOD_110822262
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – NE MARSG – TAC 03A Fort Dix – 20 February 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Medical MEDEVAC Competition

