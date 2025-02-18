JB MDL – NE MARSG – TAC 03A Fort Dix – 20 February 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The NE MARSG is an Army Reserve unit that operates on Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, New York. It provides medical support and training for Army Reserve medical professionals. They are here on Fort Dix on TAC 03A conducting a soldier’s competition. The images show the competitors that are conducting a Combat Lifesaver on ground in a simulated battle-ground exercise leading to a MEDEVAC lift. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)