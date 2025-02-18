KITTERY, Maine (January 31, 2025): The Waterfront Production Facility provides production shop work areas, projects team spaces, meeting/lunchroom spaces and locker rooms for shipyard personnel directly involved in the overhaul, repair and modernization of the Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952993
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110822067
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PNSY Waterfront Production Facility, by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
