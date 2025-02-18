Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Waterfront Production Facility

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (January 31, 2025): The Waterfront Production Facility provides production shop work areas, projects team spaces, meeting/lunchroom spaces and locker rooms for shipyard personnel directly involved in the overhaul, repair and modernization of the Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 10:09
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

