U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aliyah Brown, 735th Air Mobility Squadron logistics readiness officer, speaks on her experience working as a Language Enabled Airman Program scholar during the expeditionary airfield damage repair exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb. 1-8, 2025. During the exercise, the LEAP scholars bridged potential language barriers, allowing for more effective collaboration and smoother operations among the participating nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952990
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-VY348-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_110821956
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LEAP scholars participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
