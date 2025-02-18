LEAP scholars participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aliyah Brown, 735th Air Mobility Squadron logistics readiness officer, speaks on her experience working as a Language Enabled Airman Program scholar during the expeditionary airfield damage repair exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb. 1-8, 2025. During the exercise, the LEAP scholars bridged potential language barriers, allowing for more effective collaboration and smoother operations among the participating nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)