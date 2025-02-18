Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAP scholars participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    02.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aliyah Brown, 735th Air Mobility Squadron logistics readiness officer, speaks on her experience working as a Language Enabled Airman Program scholar during the expeditionary airfield damage repair exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb. 1-8, 2025. During the exercise, the LEAP scholars bridged potential language barriers, allowing for more effective collaboration and smoother operations among the participating nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES

    TAGS

    LEAP
    Ramstein Air Base
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Spanish Air Force
    Portuguese Air Force
    Moron AB
    Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair
    Lajes AB

