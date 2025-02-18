436th Medical Group wins AMC AFMS Clinic of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamison Elder, 436th Medical Group commander, Senior Airman Monique Mwamba, 436th MDG Public Health technician, and Senior Airman Emily Mullen, 436th MDG Pediatric Medical technician, discuss the accomplishments that helped the 436th MDG win the Air Mobility Command Clinic of the Year Award at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025. They were awarded for their exceptional dedication to providing high-quality healthcare and supporting mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)