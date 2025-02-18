U.S. Air Force Col. Jamison Elder, 436th Medical Group commander, Senior Airman Monique Mwamba, 436th MDG Public Health technician, and Senior Airman Emily Mullen, 436th MDG Pediatric Medical technician, discuss the accomplishments that helped the 436th MDG win the Air Mobility Command Clinic of the Year Award at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025. They were awarded for their exceptional dedication to providing high-quality healthcare and supporting mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952988
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110821895
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 436th Medical Group wins AMC AFMS Clinic of the Year, by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.