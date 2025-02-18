Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th Medical Group wins AMC AFMS Clinic of the Year

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamison Elder, 436th Medical Group commander, Senior Airman Monique Mwamba, 436th MDG Public Health technician, and Senior Airman Emily Mullen, 436th MDG Pediatric Medical technician, discuss the accomplishments that helped the 436th MDG win the Air Mobility Command Clinic of the Year Award at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025. They were awarded for their exceptional dedication to providing high-quality healthcare and supporting mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 10:34
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    436th Medical Group

