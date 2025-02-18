MP Active Shooter Response Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952985" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Military Police assigned to 303rd Military Police Company, 51st Military Police Battalion, V Corps, conducts active shooter training at Camp Dragon, Estonia, Feb. 13, 2025. This training is a semiannual requirement and consisted of clearing rooms, calling for aid and support as well as engaging with an active shooter; the end goal for this training was to refamiliarize trainees with response methods to realistic scenarios while also gaining security of the situation. These trainings allow for V Corps to remain agile and ready to respond to crisis situations within U.S. European Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)



Contains interviews by:



Spc. Michael Fotiadis, 31B, Military Police, assigned to 303rd Military Police Company.



Sgt. Matthew Kline, 31B, Military Police, assigned to 303rd Military Police Company.