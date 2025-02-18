Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MP Active Shooter Response Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    02.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Military Police assigned to 303rd Military Police Company, 51st Military Police Battalion, V Corps, conducts active shooter training at Camp Dragon, Estonia, Feb. 13, 2025. This training is a semiannual requirement and consisted of clearing rooms, calling for aid and support as well as engaging with an active shooter; the end goal for this training was to refamiliarize trainees with response methods to realistic scenarios while also gaining security of the situation. These trainings allow for V Corps to remain agile and ready to respond to crisis situations within U.S. European Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Contains interviews by:

    Spc. Michael Fotiadis, 31B, Military Police, assigned to 303rd Military Police Company.

    Sgt. Matthew Kline, 31B, Military Police, assigned to 303rd Military Police Company.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952985
    VIRIN: 250213-A-WB532-8919
    Filename: DOD_110821858
    Length: 00:09:18
    Location: TAPA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP Active Shooter Response Training, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Military Police
    Active Shooter Exercise
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download