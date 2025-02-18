U.S. Army Military Police assigned to 303rd Military Police Company, 51st Military Police Battalion, V Corps, conducts active shooter training at Camp Dragon, Estonia, Feb. 13, 2025. This training is a semiannual requirement and consisted of clearing rooms, calling for aid and support as well as engaging with an active shooter; the end goal for this training was to refamiliarize trainees with response methods to realistic scenarios while also gaining security of the situation. These trainings allow for V Corps to remain agile and ready to respond to crisis situations within U.S. European Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
Contains interviews by:
Spc. Michael Fotiadis, 31B, Military Police, assigned to 303rd Military Police Company.
Sgt. Matthew Kline, 31B, Military Police, assigned to 303rd Military Police Company.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952985
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-WB532-8919
|Filename:
|DOD_110821858
|Length:
|00:09:18
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MP Active Shooter Response Training, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.