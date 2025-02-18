Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore Europe: Siracusa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.20.2025

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    SIRACUSA, Italy (Feb. 20, 2025) Travel video made to showcase Siracusa, Sicily, one of the major powers of the Mediterranean world. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) provides tours such as this to servicemembers and DoD civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 06:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952978
    VIRIN: 250220-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_110821777
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe: Siracusa, by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    MWR
    Siracusa
    Travel Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download