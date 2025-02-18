French Army officer participates in U.S. Army officer exchange program with 41st FAB in Germany

French Army Sous-lieutenant Jean-Baptiste Mainguy shares his experience training alongside U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade as part of an officer exchange program on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025. Formerly an intelligence sergeant, Mainguy gained insight into the critical roles of both artillery and intelligence officers while completing his time in the exchange program. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
