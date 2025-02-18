French Army officer participates in U.S. Army officer exchange program with 41st FAB in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



French Army Sous-lieutenant Jean-Baptiste Mainguy shares his experience training alongside U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade as part of an officer exchange program on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025. Formerly an intelligence sergeant, Mainguy gained insight into the critical roles of both artillery and intelligence officers while completing his time in the exchange program. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)