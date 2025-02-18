Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Army officer participates in U.S. Army officer exchange program with 41st FAB in Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    French Army Sous-lieutenant Jean-Baptiste Mainguy shares his experience training alongside U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade as part of an officer exchange program on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025. Formerly an intelligence sergeant, Mainguy gained insight into the critical roles of both artillery and intelligence officers while completing his time in the exchange program. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 05:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952973
    VIRIN: 250219-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110821732
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Army officer participates in U.S. Army officer exchange program with 41st FAB in Germany, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    French Army
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download