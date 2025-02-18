NORFOLK (Feb. 19, 2025) Snow falls onto the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Feb. 19, 2025. Wasp is in port Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)
|02.19.2025
|02.20.2025 00:18
|Video Productions
|952959
|250219-N-ME988-1001
|DOD_110821205
|00:00:49
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
This work, Snow Falls Onto Wasp, by CPO Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
