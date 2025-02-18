Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow Falls Onto Wasp

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK (Feb. 19, 2025) Snow falls onto the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Feb. 19, 2025. Wasp is in port Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 00:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952959
    VIRIN: 250219-N-ME988-1001
    Filename: DOD_110821205
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Falls Onto Wasp, by CPO Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    snow
    winter
    snowfall
    evening colors

