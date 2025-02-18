Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iimori Shrine - Sights and Sounds 2025

    JAPAN

    02.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    American Forces Network Sasebo presents the sights and sounds of Iimori Shrine. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Location: JP

    Sasebo
    local
    community
    Ainoura

