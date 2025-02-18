Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Uncasing Ceremony

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Jerron Bruce 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the 10th Mountain Division command sergeant major, host a colors uncasing ceremony at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the Southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jerron Bruce)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2025 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952941
    VIRIN: 250218-A-HP253-6323
    Filename: DOD_110821012
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Uncasing Ceremony, by SPC Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Department of Homeland Security
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

