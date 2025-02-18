Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In the End Zone!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Maj. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry spoke with college students from various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) about the benefits of service in the Army Reserve during an 'In The End Zone', pre-Superbowl 59 event in New Orleans, LA on February 7, 2025. (Video produced by Lt. Col. William Wratee and Maj. Tara-Lee Gardner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952932
    VIRIN: 250206-A-GM671-3689
    Filename: DOD_110820912
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the End Zone!, by MAJ Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download