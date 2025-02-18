Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry spoke with college students from various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) about the benefits of service in the Army Reserve during an 'In The End Zone', pre-Superbowl 59 event in New Orleans, LA on February 7, 2025. (Video produced by Lt. Col. William Wratee and Maj. Tara-Lee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 16:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952932
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-GM671-3689
|Filename:
|DOD_110820912
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, by MAJ Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
