video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry spoke with college students from various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) about the benefits of service in the Army Reserve during an 'In The End Zone', pre-Superbowl 59 event in New Orleans, LA on February 7, 2025. (Video produced by Lt. Col. William Wratee and Maj. Tara-Lee Gardner)