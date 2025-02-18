A social media vertical reel of U.S. Air Force mission sustainment team Airmen assigned to U.S Air Force Special Operations Command conducting land navigation and urban tactical training through all light conditions during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Feb, 10, 2025. MST Airmen train over a spectrum of austere duties such as bare base setup, force protection, land navigation, and radio communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 15:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952928
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-SC242-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110820747
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MST: Ready to go!, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
