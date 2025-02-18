MST: Ready to go!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A social media vertical reel of U.S. Air Force mission sustainment team Airmen assigned to U.S Air Force Special Operations Command conducting land navigation and urban tactical training through all light conditions during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Feb, 10, 2025. MST Airmen train over a spectrum of austere duties such as bare base setup, force protection, land navigation, and radio communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)