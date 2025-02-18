Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MST: Ready to go!

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A social media vertical reel of U.S. Air Force mission sustainment team Airmen assigned to U.S Air Force Special Operations Command conducting land navigation and urban tactical training through all light conditions during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Feb, 10, 2025. MST Airmen train over a spectrum of austere duties such as bare base setup, force protection, land navigation, and radio communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952928
    VIRIN: 250210-F-SC242-9001
    Filename: DOD_110820747
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    This work, MST: Ready to go!, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    EW25

