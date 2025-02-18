Coast Guard interdicts 20 aliens west of Point Loma, Calif.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicts 20 aliens aboard a 30-foot-panga-style-vessel approximately 21 miles west of Point Loma, California, Feb. 19, 2025. The aliens were brought to Coast Guard Sector San Diego and transferred to Imperial Beach Border Patrol personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Haddock)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952919
|VIRIN:
|250219-G-G0211-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110820617
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
No keywords found.