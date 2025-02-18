Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts 20 aliens west of Point Loma, Calif.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicts 20 aliens aboard a 30-foot-panga-style-vessel approximately 21 miles west of Point Loma, California, Feb. 19, 2025. The aliens were brought to Coast Guard Sector San Diego and transferred to Imperial Beach Border Patrol personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Haddock)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952919
    VIRIN: 250219-G-G0211-1003
    Filename: DOD_110820617
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Border
    Migrant
    Alien
    Interdict
    Haddock

