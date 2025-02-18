Precision in motion: The 815th Airlift Squadron takes flight

The 815th Airlift Squadron performs a package drop from a C-130J Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 13, 2025. The 815th AS performed the package drop to demonstrate what a combat offload would look like in a real-life scenario to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952917
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-IE886-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110820582
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
