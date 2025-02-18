Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision in motion: The 815th Airlift Squadron takes flight

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    The 815th Airlift Squadron performs a package drop from a C-130J Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 13, 2025. The 815th AS performed the package drop to demonstrate what a combat offload would look like in a real-life scenario to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952917
    VIRIN: 250213-F-IE886-1002
    Filename: DOD_110820582
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision in motion: The 815th Airlift Squadron takes flight, by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    815th Airlift Squadron
    403rd Wing

