Sgt. Maj. Ronald Shaw highlights the importance of the Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) and urges all eligible military and federal employees to participate by the 10/16/2024 deadline. The DEOCS is a vital tool for assessing DMA's overall climate and culture, allowing personnel to express their honest opinions about their work environment. While voluntary, participation is strongly encouraged, as the survey results will help identify areas for improvement, enhance cohesion, and strengthen mission effectiveness. Responses are confidential, ensuring that all positive or negative feedback can guide meaningful actions to foster an inclusive and supportive workplace. (Video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)