    DMA DEOCS

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Sgt. Maj. Ronald Shaw highlights the importance of the Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) and urges all eligible military and federal employees to participate by the 10/16/2024 deadline. The DEOCS is a vital tool for assessing DMA's overall climate and culture, allowing personnel to express their honest opinions about their work environment. While voluntary, participation is strongly encouraged, as the survey results will help identify areas for improvement, enhance cohesion, and strengthen mission effectiveness. Responses are confidential, ensuring that all positive or negative feedback can guide meaningful actions to foster an inclusive and supportive workplace. (Video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952913
    VIRIN: 241001-M-WJ192-9452
    Filename: DOD_110820455
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Fort Meade
    DMA
    sgtmaj
    DEOCS

