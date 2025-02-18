Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepare To Be There

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jon Anderson, Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, Airman 1st Class Grace St. Pierre and Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    To visit Airmen graduating Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, you must meet certain requirements for base access. Before you arrive, ensure you have the correct paperwork, familiarize yourself with the graduation schedule, and understand the designated parking areas.

    The 737th Training Group, BMT, provides foundational training for those entering the Air Force, Space Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard, generating 93% of the enlisted Corps.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952911
    VIRIN: 251219-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 240045
    Filename: DOD_110820441
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Lackland Air Force Base
    Air Force
    USAF
    JBSA
    BMT
    37th TRW
    737 TRG

