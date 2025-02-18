Skip the Pharmacy Wait

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



No more waiting in long lines—activate your prescription online and get back to what matters! With Q-Anywhere, you can check in from your phone, skip the lobby, and pick up your medications the next business day at 10 a.m. Watch this quick demo to see how easy it is to save time and streamline your pharmacy visit.



Music title "Monomyth 3 The Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.