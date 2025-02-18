Skip the Pharmacy Wait

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    No more waiting in long lines—activate your prescription online and get back to what matters! With Q-Anywhere, you can check in from your phone, skip the lobby, and pick up your medications the next business day at 10 a.m. Watch this quick demo to see how easy it is to save time and streamline your pharmacy visit.

    Music title "Monomyth 3 The Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    pharmacy
    Fort Riley
    Q-Anywhere
    virtual queuing

