Meet Spc. Worley, 101st (AASLT) Combatives Team

Spc. Clint Worley of 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, describes his personal experience with combatives during the 101st Airborne Division's combatives team assessment and selection at the fight house on Ft. Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11-13, 2025. Worley is one of several selectees who will represent the 101st at the 2025 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)