Spc. Clint Worley of 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, describes his personal experience with combatives during the 101st Airborne Division's combatives team assessment and selection at the fight house on Ft. Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11-13, 2025. Worley is one of several selectees who will represent the 101st at the 2025 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952907
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-QL286-1001
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110820201
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Meet Spc. Worley, 101st (AASLT) Combatives Team, by SGT Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.