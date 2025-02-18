Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Spc. Worley, 101st (AASLT) Combatives Team

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Clint Worley of 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, describes his personal experience with combatives during the 101st Airborne Division's combatives team assessment and selection at the fight house on Ft. Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11-13, 2025. Worley is one of several selectees who will represent the 101st at the 2025 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952907
    VIRIN: 250213-A-QL286-1001
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110820201
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    combatives
    fight house
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    lacerda cup team

