    Hanscom AFB Chapel to host Four Chaplains reenactment

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group

    The Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Chapel will host a locally produced presentation at the Hanscom School, on base Feb. 26. The presentation will honor four chaplains who sacrificed themselves to save others when the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester was torpedoed on the morning of Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force video by Jerry Saslav)

