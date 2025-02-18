Hanscom AFB Chapel to host Four Chaplains reenactment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Chapel will host a locally produced presentation at the Hanscom School, on base Feb. 26. The presentation will honor four chaplains who sacrificed themselves to save others when the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester was torpedoed on the morning of Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force video by Jerry Saslav)