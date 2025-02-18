The Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Chapel will host a locally produced presentation at the Hanscom School, on base Feb. 26. The presentation will honor four chaplains who sacrificed themselves to save others when the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester was torpedoed on the morning of Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force video by Jerry Saslav)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952905
|VIRIN:
|250214-F-RK751-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110820165
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanscom AFB Chapel to host Four Chaplains reenactment, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.