    101st (AASLT) Combatives Team Assessment & Selection (B-Roll)

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Richard Ortiz 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete for a slot on the 101st Combatives Team at the fight house on Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11-13, 2025. Selected Soldiers will represent the 101st Airborne Division at the 2025 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament later this year.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952899
    VIRIN: 250213-A-IU067-8711
    Filename: DOD_110820067
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Combatives
    Air Assault
    Training
    fight house
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)

