U.S. Army Soldiers compete for a slot on the 101st Combatives Team at the fight house on Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11-13, 2025. Selected Soldiers will represent the 101st Airborne Division at the 2025 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament later this year.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952899
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-IU067-8711
|Filename:
|DOD_110820067
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st (AASLT) Combatives Team Assessment & Selection (B-Roll), by PFC Richard Ortiz, identified by DVIDS
