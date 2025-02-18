NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb.4, 2025) The United Service Organization Sigonella celebrated their 84th birthday on Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|952890
|VIRIN:
|250204-N-EH998-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819912
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, InFocus: USO celebrates 84th Birthday, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
