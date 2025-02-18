Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus: USO celebrates 84th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb.4, 2025) The United Service Organization Sigonella celebrated their 84th birthday on Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 952890
    VIRIN: 250204-N-EH998-1001
    Filename: DOD_110819912
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: USO celebrates 84th Birthday, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Sigonella
    NASSIG
    84th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download